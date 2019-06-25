Público
TEDAE La industria española de Defensa, Aeronáutica y Espacio facturó un 5,8% más en 2018

En 2018 el sector aeronáutico español logró un volumen de negocio de 9.029 millones de euros, con una inversión en I+D+i del 9% de la facturación, una productividad 3,4 veces superior a la media nacional.

La industria española de Defensa, Aeronáutica y Espacio facturó un 5,8% más en 2018. Europa Press

Solo en el sector aeronáutico ha multiplicado por 4,4 veces su volumen de negocio desde el año 2000. Europa Press

La facturación de las empresas de Aeronáutica, Espacio y Defensa en España superó los 11.838 millones de euros en 2018, cifra que representa el 1% del PIB y el 6,1% del PIB industrial, con crecimiento del volumen de negocio en los tres sectores en conjunto del 5,88% con respecto al ejercicio anterior, según los datos de la Asociación Española de Tecnologías de Defensa, Seguridad, Aeronáutica y Espacio (TEDAE).

No obstante, la asociación, que ha presentado este martes en Madrid el balance del ejercicio pasado de los tres sectores de esta industria, ha destacado que solo en el sector aeronáutico ha multiplicado por 4,4 veces su volumen de negocio desde el año 2000, pasado de 2.050 millones de euros en 2000 a 9.029 millones en 2018.

El 42% de estas empresas están dedicadas a Defensa y el 58% al negocio civil

En 2018 el sector aeronáutico español logró un volumen de negocio de 9.029 millones de euros, con una inversión en I+D+i del 9% de la facturación, una productividad 3,4 veces superior a la media nacional.

El 67% de la facturación del sector aeronáutico proviene de la exportación, con un total de 43.265 empleados en un total de 679 centros productivos. El 42% de estas empresas están dedicadas a Defensa y el 58% al negocio civil.

Ante estas cifras, la asociación española de empresas tecnológicas de estos tres sectores ha reclamado políticas industriales a largo plazo que trasciendan de los ciclos políticos, dado que existen "palancas de futuro y de crecimiento muy ilusionantes" para esta industria, pero es "absolutamente necesaria la colaboración de la administración".

"Nuestras políticas son industrias de Estado que tienen un impacto en industrias estratégicas de nuestro país", ha dicho el presidente de TEDAE, Jaime de Rabago. Por ello, insta a seguir continuando con apoyos similares u homologables con países vecinos", pues "sin apoyos homologables nos quedaremos atrás", ha asegurado.

(Habrá ampliación)

