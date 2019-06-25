Telepizza solicita su exclusión de Bolsa

El Grupo Telepizza, del que el fondo KKR controla ya el 81,145% del capital social, ha presentando ante la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV) la solicitud de exclusión de negociación de sus acciones de las Bolsas de Valores de Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia y Bilbao, según ha informado la compañía a la CNMV.
En concreto, la firma da este paso después de que la junta de la cadena de restauración diera luz verde a esta exclusión hace una semana con el respaldo del 96,32% de los votos.
KKR ha informado que mantendrá la orden de compra en el mercado sobre las acciones de Telepizza que no controla hasta el 9 de julio a cierre de mercado, habiéndose solicitado a la CNMV la suspensión de la negociación de los títulos desde dicho momento hasta la exclusión definitiva de negociación.
El precio de la orden de compra es de 6 euros por título, el mismo que el de la OPA, aunque se reduciría a la baja en una cantidad igual al importe bruto por acción del dividendo extraordinario propuesto a la junta general de accionistas, cuyo importe quedó establecido en 1,30 euros.
La orden sostenida empezó el viernes 17 de mayo, por lo que ha estado en vigor durante, al menos, un mes dentro del semestre posterior a la finalización de la OPA, tal y como exige el artículo 11.d) del Real Decreto 1066/2007.
De esta forma, Tasty Bidco, sociedad de inversión de KKR, es titular ya de 81.729.589 acciones de Telepizza, que representan el 81,145% del capital social, de las cuales 28.770.862 acciones (28,57%) corresponden al fondo en virtud de una aportación realizada por sus sociedades y 27.928.965 acciones (27,73%) como resultado de la liquidación de la OPA.
El fondo, además, se ha hecho con 25.029.762 acciones (24,85%), adquiridas en el contexto de esta orden sostenida desde el 17 de mayo al 24 de junio. Dichas acciones se adquirieron a un precio de 6 euros, que se vio reducido desde el 19 de junio a 1,30 euros.
