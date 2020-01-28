Trump insiste en reclamar a la Fed que baje los tipos para "refinanciar la deuda"

WASHINGTONActualizado:
l presidente Donald Trump insistió el martes en su llamado para que la Reserva Federal baje los tipos de interés, diciendo que permitiría a Estados Unidos pagar su deuda.
"La Fed debería ser inteligente y bajar los tipos para hacer que nuestros intereses sean competitivos con otros países que pagan mucho menos a pesar de que somos, por mucho, el estándar más alto. ¡Entonces nos enfocaríamos en pagar y refinanciar deuda! Casi no hay inflación, este es el momento (2 años tarde)", publicó Trump en su cuenta de Twitter.
Desde hace varios meses, el presidente estadounidense ha presionado a la Fed y a su presidente, Jerome Powell, para que baje los tipos de interés. En su opinión, la Fed elevó demasiado rápido el precio del dinero, después de que en 2018 se elevaran los tipos en cuatro ocasiones. Luego, en 2019, recortó el precio del dinero en tres ocasiones.
La Fed ha comenzado este martes su primera reunión ordinaria de política monetaria del año. Está previsto que continúe el miércoles, tras lo cual comunicarán las decisiones que tomen al respecto.
Durante su último cónclave, la mayoría de los miembros del Comité Federal de Mercado Abierto (FOMC, por sus siglas en inglés), el organismo de la Fed que toma las decisiones monetarias, pronosticó que durante 2020 no se realizarían ajustes a los tipos de interés.
Desde octubre de 2019, cuando la Fed realizó su último ajuste de los tipos de interés, la autoridad monetaria ha repetido en varias ocasiones que no realizarán ningún ajuste adicional salvo que se produzca un cambio sustancial con respecto a sus pronósticos económicos.
