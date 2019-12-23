El turismo eleva su peso en el PIB al 12,3%

El peso del Producto Interior Bruto (PIB) asociado al turismo, medido a través de la demanda final turística, alcanzó los 147.946 millones de euros en el año 2018. Esta cifra supuso el 12,3% del PIB, una décima más que en 2017.
Así lo refleja la Cuenta Satélite del Turismo de España publicada este lunes por el INE, que revela que ese año el turismo siguió creciendo más que el conjunto de la economía.
En 2018, la demanda final asociada al turismo aumentó un 3,3%, en términos de volumen. Desde 2015 la evolución en términos reales de la economía turística ha sido mayor que la del conjunto de la economía.
Como consecuencia, desde 2015 el peso del turismo en el PIB ha crecido 1,3 puntos, al pasar del 11% al 12,3%.
Por su parte, la ocupación en las ramas económicas características del turismo alcanzó los 2,62 millones de puestos de trabajo. Ello supuso el 12,7% del empleo total de la economía, tres décimas más que en 2017.
De esta manera, el peso del empleo vinculado al turismo ha crecido 0,6 puntos desde 2015, al pasar del 12,1% al 12,7% de la ocupación total de la economía.
Como en años anteriores, la componente de mayor peso en consumo turístico interior en 2018 fue el gasto turístico receptor, con el 54% del total.
