La UE activará un fondo que alcanzará 25.000 millones para hacer frente al brote de coronavirus

madrid
La Unión Europea pondrá en marcha un fondo que alcanzará los 25.000 millones de euros y se utilizará para contrarrestar el impacto económico del brote de coronavirus, ha anunciado la presidenta de la Comisión Europea, Ursula Von der Leyen, en la rueda de prensa posterior a la cumbre por videoconferencia que han mantenido los líderes del bloque.
La jefa del Ejecutivo comunitario ha detallado que este dinero se utilizará para apoyar a los sistemas sanitarios de los Estados miembro, ayudar a las pymes más afectadas o actuar en el marcado laboral, así como que 7.500 millones serán liberados en los próximos días.
"Es el momento de actuar", ha subrayado Von der Leyen en la conferencia de prensa, en la que también ha anunciado contactos diarios de coordinación entre los ministros de Sanidad y de Interior de los Veintisiete.
(Habrá ampliación)
