UGT y CCOO denuncian a Uber Eats por despedir a 3.000 trabajadores

Público

Los sindicatos denuncian las irregularidades del proceso: "Sin garantizar los derechos respaldados por el Estatuto de los Trabajadores y el convenio sectorial que regula sus relaciones colectivas de trabajo".

Foto de archivo. Un rider de Uber Eats y de Glovo circulan por las calles de Madrid. Ricardo Rubio / Europa Press

La Unión General de Trabajadores y Comisiones Obreras han realizado conjuntamente una denuncia a la empresa Uber Eats tras despedir a tres mil empleados de manera irregular. 

Los sindicatos han tramitado la demanda ante la Audiencia Nacional, después de que el 12 de agosto la empresa de transporte de comida a domicilio hiciera un despido colectivo bajo el pretexto de la entrada de la llamada Ley Rider. Los denunciantes inciden en que se ha hecho "sin garantizar los derechos respaldados por el Estatuto de los Trabajadores y el convenio sectorial que regula sus relaciones colectivas de trabajo", según un comunicado.

UBER EATS tiene la obligación legal de contratar a todas las personas repartidoras

Además, UGT y CCOO recuerdan que Uber Eats tuvo varias denuncias ante la Inspección en Trabajo de Madrid y Barcelona, lo que concluyó en una resolución judicial que dictaminaba que existía una relación laboral entre las personas trabajadoras y la plataforma. Por lo tanto, UBER EATS tiene la obligación legal de contratar a todas las personas repartidoras, pero para cumplir con la Ley Rider tan solo ofrecieron el acuerdo a unas pocas personas a través de subcontratas.

También en el comunicado ambos sindicatos aseguran su unión para luchar por el cumplimiento de la Ley 9/2021 y en otras acciones ante los incumplimientos legales de las plataformas digitales de reparto.

