El Gobierno central mejora las condiciones de la licitación de suelo público para ampliar el parque de viviendas sociales, lo que facilita parte del acuerdo de reconstrucción en Madrid, que preveía la construcción de unas 15.000 nuevas viviendas de alquiler social.

El ministro de Transportes, Movilidad y Agenda Urbana, Jose Luis Ábalos, ofrece una rueda de prensa en la sede del Ministerio de Transportes en Madrid durante la presentación del sistema estatal de índices de referencia de precios del alquiler. EFE/David Fernández

El Consejo de Ministros ha aprobado un real decreto-ley de medidas económicas que facilita la cesión de suelo público para la construcción y gestión de viviendas de alquiler social, aumentando el periodo máximo de plazo del derecho de superficie hasta 75 años. Esto mejora las condiciones también para el pacto de reconstrucción conocido como los 'Pactos de la Villa' del Ayuntamiento de Madrid, donde se prevé construir 15.000 viviendas de alquiler social.

Así lo ha anunciado el ministro de Transportes, Movilidad y Agenda Urbana, José Luis Ábalos, al término de la reunión del Consejo de Ministros, donde ha apuntado que el canon que estas empresas pagan cuando se adjudican la licitación pueda llegar a ser cero.

La media de viviendas de alquiler social en Europa es del 5%, pero España apenas llega al 2,5%

El ministro recordaba que la media de viviendas de alquiler social en Europa es del 5%, pero en España apenas se llega al 2,5%. "Esta medida tiene como objetivo dinamizar la economía y al mismo tiempo ir generando un parque de vivienda pública que no tenemos en España, que incluso ha ido a menos por determinadas políticas", ha señalado.

En el programa de colaboración público-privada que se lleva debatiendo en los últimos años en políticas económicas esta medida supone, según Ábalos, la eliminación de un importante "obstáculo legal". 

Además, el real decreto permite que las comunidades autónomas usen el remanente de proyectos que no han llevado a cabo dentro del Plan Estatal de Vivienda para nuevos proyectos en materia de acceso a la vivienda sin tener que reintegrar el dinero no ejecutado al Estado. 

