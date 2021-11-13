MadridActualizado:
Se cumplen este sábado, 29 años del asesinato racista de Lucrecia Pérez. El de Lucrecia, una mujer dominicana que había venido a España para que su hija pudiera estudiar y vivir con dignidad, fue el primer asesinato racista reconocido de la democracia española.
A las 21.00 horas del 13 de noviembre de 1992, el guardia civil Luis Merino Pérez, de 25 años efectuó los disparos que acabaron con la vida de Lucrecia, mientras le acompañaban los menores Felipe Carlos Martín, Víctor Julián Flores y Javier Quílez, de 16 años. Se trataba de una cacería de migrantes organizada por la extrema derecha en las ruinas de la discoteca Four Roses, en Aravaca, donde se refugiaban personas migrantes sin hogar.
Los asesinos dispararon indiscriminadamente contra los dominicanos que cenaban una sopa a la luz de una vela. Huyeron en un coche que les esperaba mientras Lucrecia, de 33 años, yacía herida de muerte por dos balas. Una de ellas le alcanzó el corazón. También resultó herido de gravedad Porfirio Elías, también dominicano.
Debido a sus connotaciones racistas, el asesinato de Lucrecia Pérez provocó una gran conmoción y rechazo en la sociedad, y los cuatro implicados en el crimen fueron condenados a penas que sumaron 126 años de cárcel, pero a día de hoy ya están en libertad.
En el mismo día que se cumplen 29 años de su muerte en el que colectivos antirracistas de Madrid convocan una manifestación en la ciudad para recordar a Lucrecia Pérez. Esta tendrá lugar a las 17:00 horas, tomando como punto de partida Neptuno, pasando por Cibeles, Callao y Sol.
