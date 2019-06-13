Público
Ayuntamiento de Barcelona BComú pregunta a las bases si quieren un acuerdo de gobierno con ERC o PSC

Se realizará la consulta a los cerca de 10.000 inscritos en la formación durante el día de hoy y mañana.

Ada Colau, este lunes en Barcelona. EFE/ Alejandro García

Barcelona en Comú (BComú) preguntará hoy y mañana a sus bases si prefieren un acuerdo de gobierno con el PSC, "con Ada Colau de alcaldesa", o con ERC, "con Ernest Maragall de alcalde".

En ambos casos, se ha comentado que el acuerdo de gobierno se firmaría tras la investidura y su concreción sería nuevamente sometida a votación por las bases de la organización.

Barcelona en Comú decidió anoche realizar una consulta a los cerca de 10.000 inscritos en la formación, después de constatar la imposibilidad de constituir un gobierno tripartito y la disponibilidad del PSC a apoyar la investidura de Colau, si había un compromiso de gobernar juntos socialistas y comunes.

(Habrá ampliación)

