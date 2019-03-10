La CUP ha decidido este domingo no presentarse a las elecciones generales del 28 de abril, al considerar que no se dan las condiciones "necesarias" para que haya una candidatura "rupturista" y "transformadora" del Estado.
La organización política asamblearia ha tomado esta decisión en el transcurso del consejo político extraordinario que se ha celebrado esta tarde en la sede de la formación anticapitalista en Barcelona, ha informado el partido una vez finalizada la reunión.
