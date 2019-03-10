Público
Catalunya La CUP no se presentará a las elecciones generales del 28 de abril

La organización política ha tomado esta decisión en el transcurso del consejo político extraordinario.

Mireia Boya, portaveu del secretariat nacional de la CUP, després del consell polític en què s'ha decidit no anar al 28-A. CUP

Mireia Boya, portavoz de la secretaría nacional de la CUP, tras el consejo político en el que se ha decidido no ir al 28-A. Foto: CUP

La CUP ha decidido este domingo no presentarse a las elecciones generales del 28 de abril, al considerar que no se dan las condiciones "necesarias" para que haya una candidatura "rupturista" y "transformadora" del Estado.

La organización política asamblearia ha tomado esta decisión en el transcurso del consejo político extraordinario que se ha celebrado esta tarde en la sede de la formación anticapitalista en Barcelona, ha informado el partido una vez finalizada la reunión. 

