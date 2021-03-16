Estás leyendo: Multa de 15.625 euros a una empresa por pagar menos a las mujeres

BRECHA SALARIAL

Multa de 15.625 euros a una empresa por pagar menos a las mujeres

Las trabajadoras cobraban un 39,32% menos que los hombres como ayudantes de cocina en un comedor escolar. 

Imagen de un comedor escolar.
Imagen de un comedor escolar. Foto de archivo.

BARCELONA

La Inspección de Trabajo de la Generalitat ha sancionado con 15.625 euros a una empresa del sector de la hoteleria y la monitorización que discriminaba a sus trabajadoras, que cobraban significativamente menos que los hombres. 

Según ha indicado el Departamento de Trabajo en un comunicado, la empresa, que gestiona los comedores de varias escuelas de Barcelona, y pagaba sueldos inferiores a las mujeres por el mismo trabajo desempeñado.
La empresa pagaba un 39,32% menos a las mujeres que a los hombres en la categoría profesional de ayudantes de cocina, y un 31,4% menos a la única mujer jefa de cocina respecto a los tres hombres que también lo son. 

La sanción se considera muy grave, porque la empresa "discrimina salarialmente por razón de sexo al abonar cantidades inferiores a las mujeres que hacen el mismo trabajo que los hombres en los equipos de cocina".

