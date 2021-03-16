Multa de 15.625 euros a una empresa por pagar menos a las mujeres

BARCELONA
La Inspección de Trabajo de la Generalitat ha sancionado con 15.625 euros a una empresa del sector de la hoteleria y la monitorización que discriminaba a sus trabajadoras, que cobraban significativamente menos que los hombres.
Según ha indicado el Departamento de Trabajo en un comunicado, la empresa, que gestiona los comedores de varias escuelas de Barcelona, y pagaba sueldos inferiores a las mujeres por el mismo trabajo desempeñado.
La empresa pagaba un 39,32% menos a las mujeres que a los hombres en la categoría profesional de ayudantes de cocina, y un 31,4% menos a la única mujer jefa de cocina respecto a los tres hombres que también lo son.
La sanción se considera muy grave, porque la empresa "discrimina salarialmente por razón de sexo al abonar cantidades inferiores a las mujeres que hacen el mismo trabajo que los hombres en los equipos de cocina".
