Estás leyendo: CaixaBank y Bankia dan luz verde a su fusión para crear el primer banco de España

Público
Público

Fusiones bancarias CaixaBank y Bankia dan luz verde a su fusión para crear el primer banco de España

José Ignacio Goirigolzarri y Gonzalo Gortázar, que serán, respectivamente, el presidente y el consejero delegado de la entidad fusionada, explicarán este viernes en Valencia los detalles de la operación. 

La sede de Caixabank en Barcelona, y la de Bankia en Madrid. AFP
La sede de Caixabank en Barcelona, y la de Bankia en Madrid. AFP

Barcelona/Madrid

Actualizado:

PÚBLICO/AGENCIAS

Los consejos de administración de CaixaBank y Bankia han dado luz verde hoy a la fusión entre ambas entidades para crear el primer banco de España: la unión formará una entidad que sumará unos activos de 664.027 millones de euros, unas 6.600 sucursales (4.400 la entidad de origen catalán y más de 2.200 la entidad nacionalizada) y una plantilla conjunta superior a los 51.000 empleados (casi 35.600 CaixaBank y unos 16.000 Bankia).

El nuevo banco seguirá operando con la marca Caixabankmantendrá su sede en Valencia y estará comandado por el tándem formado por José Ignacio Goirigolzarri, como presidente, y Gonzalo Gortázar, como consejero delegado.

Tal como estaba previsto, los consejos, reunidos esta tarde desde las 17:00 horas, ya han avalado iniciar el proceso de fusión entre ambas entidades, que  mañana   darán cuenta del acuerdo en rueda de prensa. 

Goirigolzarri y Gortázar explicarán este vienes los detalles de la operación en una comparecencia ante los medios será a mediodía, en Valencia (donde ambas entidades ya tienen actualmente sus respectivas sedes sociales).

El Estado, a través del FROB, tendrá con toda probabilidad presencia en el consejo de administración de la entidad resultante de la integración de Bankia en CaixaBank, que se prevé que esté formado por un total de 15 miembros.

(Habrá ampliación)

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público