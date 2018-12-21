Público
Corrupción La Audiencia Nacional reactiva la causa de la financiación del PP de Madrid durante la época de Esperanza Aguirre

El juez Manuel García Castellón, que instruye las macro causas de corrupción Púnica y Lezo, pide información sobre los empresarios José Miguel Alonso Gómez y Juan Miguel Madoz Echevarría.

10/04/2018.- La expresidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid Esperanza Aguirre, durante su comparecencia en el Congreso de los Diputados. EFE/Mariscal

El titular del Juzgado Central de Instrucción número 6 de la Audiencia Nacional, Manuel García Castellón, ha solicitado información a la Agencia Tributaria y a varias entidades financieras sobre dos empresarios y una batería de sociedades "relacionadas con la financiación ilegal del Partido Popular en la Comunidad de Madrid a través del ente público Agencia Informática y Comunicaciones de la Comunidad de Madrid (ICM)" entre 2010 y 2014, cuando Esperanza Aguirre presidía la formación.

En concreto, el juez, instado por la Unidad Central Operativa (UCO) de la Guardia Civil, pide información sobre los empresarios José Miguel Alonso Gómez y Juan Miguel Madoz Echevarría, de quien requiere además datos sobre sus sociedades, movimientos en cuentas bancarias y hasta alquiler de cajas de seguridad.

Asimismo, pide información sobre las relaciones comerciales entre Indra Sistemas y una decena de sociedades, que podrían estar vinculadas a la financiación del partido durante aquellos cuatro años y en particular, con la campaña electoral de 2011.

García Castellón, que instruye las macro causas de corrupción Púnica y Lezo, abrió una pieza específica sobre la financiación del PP madrileño bajo mandato de Esperanza Aguirre, ante indicios que apuntaban a que se sirvieron de la Agencia Informática y Comunicaciones de la Comunidad de Madrid, una entidad pública, para utilizar a una de sus empresas adjudicatarias como vehículo para pagar a proveedores electorales.

