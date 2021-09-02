Estás leyendo: Dimite Pepu Hernández como portavoz socialista en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid

Público
Público

Dimite Pepu Hernández como portavoz socialista en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid

Desde el mes de marzo, nada más comenzar la precampaña electoral del 4M, los rumores situaban a Pepu Hernández fuera del Consistorio madrileño. Su sustituta en el cargo será la concejala socialista Mar Espinar.

Pepu Hernández ve un 'desastre' la gestión sanitaria de la CAM
El hasta ahora portavoz socialista en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid, Pepu Hernández. Archivo

madrid

Actualizado:

El hasta ahora portavoz del PSOE en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid, Pepu Hernández, ha presentado este jueves en la reunión del grupo su dimisión del cargo. La gestora a cargo del PSOE-Madrid ha adelantado que la nueva portavoz será Mar Espinar.

Amigo personal de Pedro Sánchez, el popular entrenador de baloncesto fue el candidato del PSOE a la Alcaldía de Madrid en los comicios de 2019, en los que los socialistas sufrieron un importante batacazo electoral.

Desde el mes de marzo, nada más comenzar la precampaña electoral del 4M, los rumores situaban a Pepu Hernández fuera del Ayuntamiento de Madrid, concretamente en el Consejo Superior de Deportes (CDS).

La sorpresa llegó, sin embargo, con el salida de José Manuel Franco para ocupar el puesto que dejaba Irene Lozano, que abandonó esa responsabilidad para sumarse a la lista del PSOE liderada por Ángel Gabilondo para las elecciones autonómicas del 4 de mayo.

Antes de que se formalizasen los cambios y cuando el tablero político madrileño era un hervidero de rumores con el exseleccionador de baloncesto como protagonista, Pepu Hernández firmó un comunicado de prensa en el que aseguraba que "en este momento" no había "absolutamente nada" respecto a su posible salida al Consejo Superior de Deportes.

"Sigo al frente del Grupo Municipal como portavoz. Me siento comprometido con este proyecto socialista para Madrid, con un modelo de ciudad que expresamos en nuestro programa, en los Acuerdos de la Villa, en nuestros presupuestos alternativos que hemos presentado ya dos años consecutivos y con los planes que proponemos continuamente para hacer de Madrid una ciudad más igualitaria, más humana y más habitable", decía entonces el portavoz del PSOE en Cibeles.

Ahora, la Comisión Gestora del PSOE-Madrid ha comunicado la decisión de Pepu Hernández y ha adelantado que su puesto como portavoz del Grupo Municipal Socialista en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid "pasará a ser desempeñada por la concejala Mar Espinar".

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público