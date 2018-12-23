Público
Estados Unidos alerta del riesgo de atentado terrorista en Barcelona durante la Navidad

El Departamento de Estado de Estados Unidos pide a sus ciudadanos que extremen la precaución en Las Ramblas por el riesgo de que se cometa un ataque "con poco o ningún aviso" durante la temporada navideña y la celebración de año nuevo.

Imagen de la calle de Las Ramblas de Barcelona - EFE

El Departamento de Estado de Estados Unidos pidió hoy a sus ciudadanos que extremen la precaución en el paseo de las Ramblas, en Barcelona, por el riesgo de que se cometa un ataque terrorista "con poco o ningún aviso" durante las fechas navideñas.

La diplomacia estadounidense publicó ese aviso en la cuenta de Twitter de la Oficina Consular, que coordina la ayuda a los estadounidenses que viven en el exterior: "Extremen la precaución en áreas con movimiento de vehículos, incluidos autobuses, en la zona de las Ramblas de Barcelona durante Navidad y Año Nuevo. Los terroristas pueden atacar con poco o ningún aviso".

Además, el consulado de Estados Unidos en Barcelona repitió ese mensaje en su página web y pidió a los estadounidenses que eviten la zona de las Ramblas, desde la plaza de Cataluña hasta la plaza del Portal de la Pau, así como que ejerzan una "vigilancia adicional" durante las festividades de Navidad. 

