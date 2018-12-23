Estados Unidos alerta del riesgo de atentado terrorista en Barcelona durante la Navidad

El Departamento de Estado de Estados Unidos pidió hoy a sus ciudadanos que extremen la precaución en el paseo de las Ramblas, en Barcelona, por el riesgo de que se cometa un ataque terrorista "con poco o ningún aviso" durante las fechas navideñas.
La diplomacia estadounidense publicó ese aviso en la cuenta de Twitter de la Oficina Consular, que coordina la ayuda a los estadounidenses que viven en el exterior: "Extremen la precaución en áreas con movimiento de vehículos, incluidos autobuses, en la zona de las Ramblas de Barcelona durante Navidad y Año Nuevo. Los terroristas pueden atacar con poco o ningún aviso".
#Spain: Exercise heightened caution around areas of vehicle movement, including buses, in the Las Ramblas area of Barcelona during Christmas and New Year’s. Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, and other public areas. pic.twitter.com/MPGiZwMwxq— Travel - State Dept (@TravelGov) 23 de diciembre de 2018
Además, el consulado de Estados Unidos en Barcelona repitió ese mensaje en su página web y pidió a los estadounidenses que eviten la zona de las Ramblas, desde la plaza de Cataluña hasta la plaza del Portal de la Pau, así como que ejerzan una "vigilancia adicional" durante las festividades de Navidad.
