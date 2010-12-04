La familia de Couso pide al fiscal que investigue las filtraciones de Wikileaks

La familia de José Couso presentará una denuncia ante la fiscalía para que indague sobre el contenido de los documentos filtrados por Wikileaks en los que se describen conversaciones entre fiscales y diplomáticos estadounidenses sobre el proceso judicial abierto tras la muerte del cámara en Bagdad en abril de 2003.
Así lo anunció ayer el abogado de la familia, Enrique Santiago, en una rueda de prensa a la que también acudieron el hermano de Couso, Javier Couso, y los periodistas Olga Rodríguez y Carlos Hernández, que se encontraban en Bagdad cuando murió el cámara de Telecinco.
La denuncia, que se presentará la próxima semana, indicará "expresamente" la relación de personas que presuntamente han participado en las reuniones y los intercambios descritos en los cables.
Posible encubrimiento
Aunque el letrado aclaró que la acusación no quiere establecer "ninguna presunción previa", apuntó a un posible delito de encubrimiento por parte de algunos miembros de la fiscalía. Santiago calificó de "sencilla" la comprobación de la veracidad del contenido de los documentos mediante la toma de declaración a sus "protagonistas". El hermano del cámara, Javier Couso, indicó que tanto él como su familia se sienten "estafados" y recordó el compromiso que les trasmitió el Gobierno de no obstaculizar el caso de su hermano. "Nos engañaron vilmente, estaban conspirando en la sombra con la embajada de EEUU". También confirmó que, hasta el momento, ningún responsable del Gobierno se había puesto en contacto con la familia. Tras el Consejo de Ministros, Alfredo Pérez Rubalcaba anunció ayer que había requerido al titular de Justicia, Francisco Caamaño, que se reuniese "en los próximos días" con la familia de Couso para explicarle qué ha hecho en todo este tiempo, informa Juanma Romero.
Rubalcaba también subrayó que "el Gobierno español jamás ha interferido ni presionado a ningún tribunal de justicia, ni a jueces ni a fiscales, ni en el caso Couso ni en ningún otro".
