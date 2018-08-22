Público
Memoria pública El general Monzón y cinco perlas del montón

El general Fernández-Monzón es una figura polémica, testigo vivo de una época, la de la Transición, que vuelve una y otra. Tan pronto defiende al dictador Franco como loa a Felipe González, “un ser excepcional, el mejor político de la Transición”.

El general Fernández-Monzón. YT

El general Manuel Fernández-Monzón de Altolaguirre tiene un currículo que abarca desde operaciones en la URSS en a finales de los 60 hasta ser la mano derecha del general Alfonso Armada, condenado como uno de los principales golpistas en el 23-F de 1981.

Durante su dilatada carrera deja infinidad de frases para el recuerdo. Aquí, una selección:

Duelo a muerte con Willy Toledo

"Le digo desde aquí públicamente, que aunque él no sabe lo que es la palabra honor, yo, Manuel Fernández-Monzón Altolaguirre, general de infantería del Estado Mayor, le reto en duelo a muerte con el arma que quiera".

El general retirado retó al conocido actor porque éste “se cagó” en la Virgen del Pilar. El militar salió en defensa de virgen y de la hispanidad.

Guerra (literal) contra Catalunya

“La situación actual en Cataluña debería considerarse un acto de alta traición que impondría la aplicación del estado de guerra”.

Fernández-Monzón tiene las ideas muy claras en cuanto a la unión de España y el tratamiento de los nacionalismos.

Fan de Francisco Franco

“Sin ninguna duda, Franco fue ejemplar”

Al hilo de la defensa de la legalidad de los asesinatos cometidos por el dictador, para el general retirado no cabe duda de que, con Franco, “se vivió un progreso de España nunca visto”.

Transición

“Carrero Blanco estaba a favor de Felipe González”

A muchos puede que le sorprenda la estima y admiración que este general retirado profesa a Felipe González, un “ser excepcional y el mejor político de la Transición”.

Golpe de Estado del 23-F

"Muchos de nosotros -pienso que la inmensa mayoría- no nos hemos solidarizado con los actos que se cometieron aquel nefasto día de febrero ni con los motivos que los inspiraron, y por eso, por nuestra disciplina, se frustraron”.

Para el general retirado, el juicio a los protagonistas del golpe de Estado fue un “drama sentimental”. Permaneció junto al general Alfonso Armada en aquellos momentos tan delicados, en los que la frágil democracia española pasó su bautizo de fuego.

