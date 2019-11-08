El diseñador gallego Adolfo Domínguez ha sido galardonado este viernes con el Premio Nacional de Moda 2019 que otorga anualmente el Ministerio de Educación Cultura y Deporte y que está dotado con 30.000 euros.
El jurado ha elegido a Domínguez (Orense, 1950) por “su significación en la historia contemporánea de la moda de España”.
El jurado ha estado presidido por Román Fernández-Baca Casares, director general de Bellas Artes y actuado como vicepresidenta Begoña Torres González, subdirectora general de Promoción de las Bellas Artes.
