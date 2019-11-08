Público
Premio Nacional Adolfo Domínguez, Premio Nacional de Moda 2019

El jurado ha elegido al diseñador gallego por “su significación en la historia contemporánea de la moda de España”.

El diseñador gallego Adolfo Domínguez en una imagen de archivo. EFE

El diseñador gallego Adolfo Domínguez ha sido galardonado este viernes con el Premio Nacional de Moda 2019 que otorga anualmente el Ministerio de Educación Cultura y Deporte y que está dotado con 30.000 euros.

El jurado ha elegido a Domínguez (Orense, 1950) por “su significación en la historia contemporánea de la moda de España”.

El jurado ha estado presidido por Román Fernández-Baca Casares, director general de Bellas Artes y actuado como vicepresidenta Begoña Torres González, subdirectora general de Promoción de las Bellas Artes. 

