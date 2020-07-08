Estás leyendo: El calor, que cede, y las fuertes tormentas mantienen en alerta a ocho comunidades

Fuertes tormentas eléctricas y calor, que comienza a remitir, mantienen Andalucía en alerta naranja con riesgo importante y Extremadura, Castilla la Mancha, Castilla y León, Madrid, Galicia, Aragón y la Comunitat Valenciana en alerta amarilla.

Fuertes tormentas, acompañadas de aparato eléctrico, y el calor, que comienza a remitir, mantienen en alerta a ocho comunidades, con especial incidencia en Andalucía, donde persiste el aviso naranja por máximas de hasta 40 grados, informa la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet) en su página web.

Andalucía ha activado el aviso naranja (riesgo importante) en las provincias de Jaén y Córdoba por valores de 40 grados en la campiña cordobesa, valle del Guadalquivir y en Morena y Condado; en Almería, Granada y Sevilla hay aviso amarillo (riesgo) por máximas entre los 37 y 38 grados en la campiña sevillana, cuenca del Genil y en Guadix y Baza.

Extremadura sigue en amarillo por valores que oscilarán entre los 39 y los 37 grados en puntos de la Vega del Guadiana, La Siberia extremeña, norte de Cáceres, Tajo y Alagón, meseta cacereña y Villuercas y Montánchez.

En Madrid sigue el aviso amarillo por calor en toda la Comunidad con máximas entre 35 y 38 grados y alerta, también amarilla, en la sierra y en el área metropolitana y Henares, por tormentas que podría ir acompañadas de rachas muy fuertes de viento y localmente con granizo.

Castilla-La Mancha y Castilla y León continúan con alerta amarilla por riesgo de tormentas -con probabilidad de rachas fuertes de viento y/o granizo - y por altas temperaturas entre los 36 y 39 grados en múltiples áreas de la meseta.

En el noroeste peninsular, Galicia mantiene el aviso amarillo por valores máximos entre 34 y 36 grados en Ourense y en Pontevedra, mientras que en la provincia de A Coruña hay nivel amarillo por vientos costeros del noreste y fuerza 7.

La Comunitat Valenciana y Aragón están en amarillo por tormentas que podrán ir acompañadas de granizo y rachas fuertes de viento.

La Aemet avisa de que con la alerta naranja existe riesgo meteorológico importante, con cierto grado de peligro para las actividades usuales, y con la amarilla no existe riesgo meteorológico para la población en general, aunque sí para alguna actividad concreta.

