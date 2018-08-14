El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha ofrecido los puertos de Palamós (Girona), Vilanova i la Geltrú (Barcelona) y Sant Carles de la Ràpita (Tarragona) como opciones para que los 141 inmigrantes que rescató el Aquarius frente a las costas de Libia el pasado viernes puedan desembarcar.
A través de Twitter, Torra ha informado de que ha pedido a Ports de la Generalitat, dependiente del departamento de Territorio y Sostenibilidad, que el barco Aquarius sea acogido en uno de estos tres puertos, que se encuentran "bajo la autoridad del Govern de Catalunya", para que las personas rescatadas puedan desembarcar "con todas las garantías".
"Cataluña siempre será tierra de acogida", ha destacado Torra, después de que ayer el Gobierno central advirtiera de que España "no es el puerto más seguro" para el Aquarius, porque no es "el más cercano según lo establecido en el derecho internacional".
He demanat a @portsgencat que acollim el vaixell #Aquarius a Palamós, Vilanova o St Carles de la Ràpita, ports sota l’autoritat del Govern de Catalunya, per poder desembarcar les persones rescatades amb totes les garanties. Catalunya sempre serà terra d’acollida pic.twitter.com/m7ykU0X5c2— Quim Torra i Pla (@QuimTorraiPla) 14 de agosto de 2018
En otro tuit, el vicepresidente del Govern, Pere Aragonès, ha reafirmado que el Govern mantiene el "compromiso" de ofrecer los puertos de la Generalitat para "acoger el Aquarius y las 141 personas rescatadas que hay a bordo. Ante la Europa fortaleza, la Europa casa común".
