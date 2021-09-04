Estás leyendo: Al menos 21 muertos por el descarrilamiento de un tren en la RD del Congo

Al menos 21 muertos por el descarrilamiento de un tren en la RD del Congo

El accidente ocurrió en la noche del miércoles tuvo lugar en la vía férrea que une la localidad de Kisangani y el territorio de Ubundu, en la provincia de Tshopo.

Imagen de una vía del tren del Congo. SAMIR TOUNSI / AFP

REPÚBLICA del Congo

Al menos 21 personas, incluidos cuatro niños, han muerto por el descarrilamiento de un tren de mercancías en el noreste de la República Democrática del Congo (RDC), confirmaron este sábado las autoridades.

El accidente, que ocurrió en la noche del pasado miércoles si bien la magnitud de la tragedia no había trascendido hasta ahora, tuvo lugar en la vía férrea que une la localidad de Kisangani y el territorio de Ubundu, en la provincia de Tshopo.

Según confirmó el gobernador interino de esta provincia, Maurice Abibu Sakapela, el siniestro acaeció bajo una intensa lluvia, si bien se desconoce todavía el motivo del accidente.

"Es un tren de carga. Llevaba sacos de cemento, combustible y otros materiales. Y también (transportaba) clandestinamente a estas personas que murieron. Pero ya iniciamos una investigación para determinar las circunstancias de esta tragedia y establecer las responsabilidades", dijo el gobernador por teléfono.

Las autoridades provinciales creen que la sobrecarga puede haber ocasionado el descarrilamiento, "pero también la lluvia en cierta medida. No obstante, es la investigación la que nos dirá con precisión", agregó Sakapela.

El recuento provisional de víctimas, de momento, es de 21 muertos, seis de los cuales fueron hallados este viernes entre los restos de la maquinaria del tren. El último accidente notable de este tipo acaecido en la República Democrática del Congo se remonta a septiembre de 2019, cuando al menos cincuenta personas fallecieron al descarrilar un tren en la localidad de Mayibardi (sureste)

