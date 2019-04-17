Al menos 28 muertos en un accidente de un autobús turístico en Madeira

Un autobús turístico se salió hoy de la carretera en el municipio de Santa Cruz de la isla portuguesa de Madeira y cayó sobre una vivienda, lo que provocó al menos 28 muertos y varios heridos.
La cifra fue avanzada a la cadena pública RTP3 por el alcalde de Santa Cruz, Filipe Sousa, que detalló que las víctimas son 17 mujeres y once hombres, la mayoría extranjeros.
El accidente se produjo sobre las 18.30 horas (17.30 GMT) en Santa Cruz, en la curva de una carretera en la que, según las primeras informaciones, el conductor del autobús perdió el control del vehículo y se salió de la vía.
(Habrá ampliación)
