Afganistan y Somalia sufren dos ataques a hoteles que suman una treintenta de muertos

Imagen de un equipo militar en Afganistán. EFE/EPA/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

Al menos cinco personas murieron, entre ellas dos insurgentes, y 18 resultaron heridas en un ataque talibán este sábado a un hotel en la provincia de Badghis, en el oeste de Afganistán, mientras que un tercer atacante continúa atrincherado.

Por otro lado, la explosión de un coche bomba frente a un hotel en la ciudad portuaria de Kismayo, en el sur de Somalia, y la toma del mismo por militantes de Al Shabab ha aumentado por el momento  a 26, según fuentes oficiales.

Los talibanes reivindicaron el ataque en Afganistán a través de un mensaje de su portavoz Qari Yusof Ahmadi en la red social Telegram, en el que aseguraron que varios de sus combatientes "en busca de martirio entraron en un edificio cerca del cuartel general de la Policía", donde "el tiroteo continúa".

En los últimos meses se han mantenido fuertes combates en Badghis entre talibanes y fuerzas de seguridad afganas por el control de varios distritos de esta provincia con gran valor estratégico, ya que comparten frontera con el vecino Turkmenistán, y sirven como paso entre las provincias del oeste y noroeste del país.

El ataque en Somalia ha sido reivindicado por Al Shabab, cuando al menos cuatro asaltantes atacaron el Hotel Asasey, con una primera explosión de un coche bomba a la entrada, seguida por la toma del edificio por hombres armados durante más de 14 horas.

Este es el primer gran ataque de este tipo en Kismayo, y los analistas locales culpan de ello al Gobierno federal y a la administración local por bajar la guardia en vista a las próximas elecciones regionales.

Al Shabab, que se adhirió formalmente a la red terrorista Al Qaeda en 2012, controla parte del centro y el sur de Somalia y aspira a instaurar un Estado islámico de corte wahabí en ese país.

