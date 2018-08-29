Un terremoto de magnitud 7,1 en la escala Richter ha sacudido este miércoles las inmediaciones de Nueva Caledonia en el Pacífico Sur, según ha informado el Centro de Alerta de Tsunamis del Pacífico. Como consecuencia, el Centro de Alerta de Tsunamis del Pacífico ha lanzado una alerta de la posibilidad de un maremoto, aunque "no se espera un tsunami destructivo". Las olas alcanzarán los 0,3 metros de altura. De momento no hay daños ni víctimas por el tsunami.



El epicentro del seísmo se ha localizado a 10 kilómetros de profundidad, a unos 372 kilómetros al este de Noumea, la capital de Nueva Caledonia.

El Centro de Alerta de Tsunamis del Pacífico ha informado de que no existe una amenaza de tsunami en todo el Pacífico, pero ha añadido que las olas han alcanzado la costa de las Islas de la Lealtad, a 250 kilómetros al este del epicentro.

"Lo sentimos y lo sentimos con más fuerza en las Islas de la Lealtad", ha afirmado a Reuters por teléfono desde Noumea el portavoz de Defensa Civil, Olivier Ciry. "Pero no hay nada que decir. No hay daños, no hay tsunamis y no esperamos nada más", ha aseverado.

