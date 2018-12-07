Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, la nueva líder de la CDU que sucederá a Angela Merkel

La centrista ha sido elegida como nueva presidenta de la Unión Cristianodemócrata alemana (CDU). 

Publicidad
Media: 2
Votos: 1
Annegret Kramp - Karrenbauer saluda a la canciller alemana, Angela Merkel, después de ser elegida como líder del partido durante el congreso del partido de la Unión Demócrata Cristiana (CDU) en Hamburgo, Alemania, el 7 de diciembre de 2018. REUTERS / Fabr

Annegret Kramp - Karrenbauer junto a la canciller alemana, Angela Merkel, después de ser elegida como líder del partido durante el congreso del partido de la Unión Demócrata Cristiana (CDU) en Hamburgo, Alemania, el 7 de diciembre de 2018. REUTERS / Fabrizio Bensch

La Unión Cristianodemócrata alemana (CDU) eligió hoy como nueva presidenta a su secretaria general, la centrista Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, quien sucederá a la canciller de Alemania, Angela Merkel, tras 18 años al frente del partido.

AKK, como se la denomina, se impuso en la votación del congreso de la CDU, que tiene lugar en Hamburgo, al exrival interno de Merkel, Friedrich Merz y al ministro de Sanidad, Jens Spahn, ambos del ala derechista del partido.

(Habrá ampliación)

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas