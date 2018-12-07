Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, la nueva líder de la CDU que sucederá a Angela Merkel

La Unión Cristianodemócrata alemana (CDU) eligió hoy como nueva presidenta a su secretaria general, la centrista Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, quien sucederá a la canciller de Alemania, Angela Merkel, tras 18 años al frente del partido.
AKK, como se la denomina, se impuso en la votación del congreso de la CDU, que tiene lugar en Hamburgo, al exrival interno de Merkel, Friedrich Merz y al ministro de Sanidad, Jens Spahn, ambos del ala derechista del partido.
(Habrá ampliación)
