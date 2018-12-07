Público
Merkel, en su despedida  como líder de la CDU: "Ha sido un honor"

El millar de delegados del partido democristiano dedica una ovación de 10 minutos a la canciller, que ha estado 18 años al frente de la formación

La canciller alemana Angela Merkel, en el congreso de la CDU en Hamburgo, donde se eliga su sucesor o sucesora al frente del partido cristianodemócrata. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Angela Merkel se despidió como líder de los democristianos alemanes (CDU) el viernes con un emotivo discurso ante sus correligionarios conservadores, reunidos para elegir a un sucesor que se convertirá en candidato a asumir también la jefatura del Gobierno.

Los principales candidatos son Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, una protegida de Merkel considerada como la candidata de continuidad, y Friedrich Merz, un rival de Merkel que ha cuestionado la garantía constitucional de asilo a todos los "perseguidos políticamente" y que cree que la mayor economía de Europa debería contribuir más a la Unión Europea.

Merkel dijo en octubre que dimitiría como jefa del partido pero continuaría siendo canciller, tratando de llevar a cabo una salida ordenada tras los reveses sufridos desde su polémica decisión en 2015 de mantener las fronteras alemanas abiertas para los refugiados que huyen de la guerra en Oriente Próximo.

La canciller alemana Angela Merkel recibe el apluso de los asistentes al congreso de la CDU, en el que se elige al sucesor o a la sucesora al frente del partido. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Merkel, de 64 años, expresó al congreso de la CDU en Hamburgo su gratitud por la posibilidad de haber servido como jefa del partido durante 18 años, 13 de ellos como canciller, durante los cuales ha llegado a dominar la política europea como su principal gestora en tiempos de crisis y generadora de consensos.

"Ha sido un gran placer para mí, ha sido un honor", dijo mientras trataba de contener las lágrimas ante un auditorio que le dedicó una ovación de 10 minutos.

La canciller alemana, Angela Merkel, recibe la batuta del director de orquesta Kent Nagano como regalo de despedida durante el congreso de la CDU, en Hamburgo, en el que se decide su sucesor o sucesora al frente del partido. REUTERS / Fabrizio Bensch

"En momentos como estos, defenderemos nuestros puntos de vista liberales, nuestra forma de vida, tanto en casa como en el extranjero".

"La CDU de 2018 no debe mirar hacia atrás sino mirar hacia delante, con gente nueva... pero con los mismos valores", agregó Merkel, quien dijo que sería neutral respecto a su sucesor al frente del partido.

El nuevo líder de la CDU será elegido por 1.001 delegados que votarán en el congreso el viernes. El ganador probablemente liderará la CDU en las próximas elecciones federales, previstas para octubre de 2021.

