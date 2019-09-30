La periodista marroquí Hajar Raissouni, de 28 años, ha sido condenada este lunes por el Tribunal de Primera Instancia de Rabat a un año de cárcel por los delitos de aborto y de práctica de relaciones sexuales sin estar casada, misma sentencia aplicada a su novio.
En cuando al médico que le practicó el aborto, un profesional de 69 años de reconocido prestigio en la ciudad, fue condenado por la misma corte a dos años de prisión y otros dos más de prohibición de ejercicio de la profesión médica.
Los abogados de Hajar tienen previsto apelar la sentencia en cuanto dispongan de una copia del veredicto
Al escuchar la sentencia, los familiares y amigos que rodeaban a la joven periodista comenzaron a llorar, aunque ella se mantuvo serena.
Además de estas tres condenas en firme, el anestesista que asistió al médico en el aborto, un hombre de 83 años, fue condenado a un año de libertad condicional, mientras que la asistenta de la clínica donde se produjeron los hechos lo fue a los ocho meses, con la sentencia en suspenso.
Uno de los abogados de Hajar, Abdelmoula Marouri, aseguró que tienen previsto apelar la sentencia en cuanto dispongan de una copia del veredicto. El caso de Hajar ha propiciado un debate inédito sobre las libertades individuales en Marruecos, el Código Penal y los derechos de las mujeres.
