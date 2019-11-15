Un tribunal alemán ha determinado que el propietario de un vehículo no tiene derecho a llevar una matrícula con referencias al dictador nazi Adolf Hitler, asumiendo por tanto la tesis del Ayuntamiento de Viersen, que denegó la petición planteada por el demandante.
Las autoridades locales inicialmente sí permitieron la exhibición de la matrícula "HH 1933", pero dieron marcha atrás tras asumir las connotaciones de las siglas de "Heil Hitler" y del año en que llegó al poder el dictador. El dueño recurrió entonces a una corte de Munster.
Alemania castiga con hasta cinco años de cárcel la apología del nazismo o la negación del Holocausto, un tema que sigue siendo especialmente sensible en un país que también prohíbe gestos como el saludo nazi.
