Argentina, en vilo ante la decisión del Senado sobre el derecho al aborto

La marea verde es invencible. Hace más de tres meses que el debate por la legalización del aborto llegó al Congreso de la Nación de Argentina. El 14 de junio un millón de personas alzaban sus pañuelos verdes frente a la Cámara Baja tras la aprobación de la Ley IVE, por un estrecho resultado de 129 votos a favor, 125 en contra y una abstención.
La decisión ahora está en manos del Senado, que votará durante la jornada de este miércoles. De los 72 senadores y senadoras, se necesitaría el sí de al menos dos tercios de la Cámara Alta. Hasta el momento continúan manifestándose como indecisos cinco parlamentarios.
El debate se ha iniciado a las diez de la mañana (horario argentino). ''Han vallado toda la plaza del Congreso porque tienen miedo. Hoy Argentina amanece más verde que nunca", asegura Mónica Gómez, una ciudadana que se ha unido a la manifestación frente al Congreso.
Aunque se prevé que priman los votos en contra del proyecto de ley, el movimiento feminista continúa llenando las calles y mantiene la esperanza en los cinco parlamentarios indecisos para que sea Ley.
¿Por qué es necesaria esta ley?
Numerosas organizaciones se han unido a la concentración en Rivadavia y han montado carpas informativas alrededor de la manifestación. Los tambores y cánticos por el aborto legal acompañan a los pañuelos, pelucas y carteles teñidos de verde.
¿Por qué es necesaria una ley IVE? El Plenario de Trabajadoras insiste en los datos alarmantes: alrededor de medio millón de mujeres abortan cada año, según datos de Amnistía Internacional. Además, sólo un 20% de los jóvenes en Argentina ha recibido educación sexual en las escuelas. Actualmente la ley permite que cada institución imparta educación sexual según sus propias creencias, por lo que la mayoría de colegios religiosos no abordan esta educación. "Queremos una educación con perspectiva de género y que nos garantice salud sexual", demanda una portavoz de la organización.
(Habrá ampliación)
