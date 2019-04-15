El banco central de China pide más coordinación para sostener el PIB

El banco central de China pidió el lunes una mayor coordinación entre la política monetaria, las medidas fiscales y otras acciones económicas, en momentos en que Pekín busca contener los riesgos y sostener el crecimiento.
Se han producido algunos cambios positivos en los ajustes estructurales de la economía china en el primer trimestre, pero los problemas profundos persisten, dijo el Banco Popular de China (PBOC, por sus siglas en inglés) en una declaración en su sitio web luego de una reunión trimestral de su comité.
El organismo no dio detalles sobre los ajustes estructurales que mencionó.
El banco central reiteró su compromiso de continuar con una política monetaria prudente que no sea ni demasiado flexible ni demasiado estricta y garantizar una liquidez bastante amplia en el mercado interbancario. Reiteró que Pekín no recurrirá a estímulos "similares a las inundaciones".
Iris Pang, economista de China en ING, espera que los recortes de impuestos y el gasto adicional en infraestructura planeado por el Gobierno asciendan a 4 billones de yuanes (596.450 millones de dólares) este año.
"Con un estímulo fiscal considerable de 4 yuanes billones este año y una política de flexibilización monetaria que ha generado un crecimiento crediticio del 40 por ciento solo en el primer trimestre, esperamos que la economía china crezca por encima del objetivo límite inferior del 6 por ciento establecido por el Gobierno", dijo Pang en una nota enviada a clientes.
China reportará el miércoles las cifras de crecimiento económico del primer trimestre.
Un sondeo de Reuters mostró que es probable que la economía china se haya enfriado a su ritmo más débil en al menos 27 años, pero una serie de medidas para impulsar la demanda interna podrían haber ayudado a la actividad en marzo.
En su reporte del lunes, el banco central añadió que la banda de cotización del yuan se mantendrá básicamente estable.
