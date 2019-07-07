Un barco alemán con 65 refugiados a bordo se dirige a Malta

El barco Alan Kurdi, de la ONG alemána See Eye ha cambiado de rumbo y se dirige a Malta tras haber recibido, un decreto del ministro de Interior italiano Mateo Salvini en el que se le prohibía expresamente atracar en la isla de Lampedusa.
"Hemos aprendido que Italia está dispuesta a impedir la entrada a sus puertos de dos barcos hasta que la situación se hace insoportable para sus capitanes. Esta acción gubernamental irresponsable nos muestra lo que nos esperaba en Lampedusa. No queríamos arriesgar algo así", explicó el director de la misión, Gorden Isler, en declaraciones a la revista Der Spiegel.
"Por eso nos dirigimos a Malta, me parece impensable que allí nos traten como Salvini trata a los barcos que salvan gente", agregó. El Alan Kurdi rescató el jueves en aguas internacionales a 65 migrantes, entre ellos 39 menores, y el viernes en la noche tomó rumbo a Lampedusa.
El sábado recibió a bordo a agentes de la aduana italiana que entregó a la tripulación el decreto de Salvini. El caso se produce pocos días después de que el "Sea Watch 3" atracará en Lampedusa en contra de las órdenes expresas de las autoridades italianas.
