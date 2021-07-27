Biden anuncia el fin de la misión de combate en Irak para finales de año 

MADRIDActualizado:
El presidente de Estados Unidos, Jon Biden, anunció un acuerdo para poner fin al combate en Irak antes de que acabe el 2021 y virar su misión hacia un rol más pacífico centrado en la ayuda y la lucha contra el grupo terrorista ISIS.
Durante la reunión que mantuvieron Biden y el primer ministro de Irak, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, en la Oficina Oval el presidente estadounidense aseguró que apoya "el fortalecimiento de la democracia de Irak y estamos ansiosos por asegurarnos de que las elecciones avancen en octubre", recoge la CNN. Las elecciones anticipadas del 10 de octubre se deben a las manifestaciones que se produjeron a finales de 2019 en las que los ciudadanos reclamaban nuevos comicios.
Biden se compromete con la cooperación en materia de seguridad, "nuestra lucha compartida contra ISIS"
Biden también se comprometió con la cooperación en materia de seguridad, "nuestra lucha compartida contra ISIS". "Es crucial para la estabilidad de la región y nuestra cooperación antiterrorismo continuará, incluso al pasar a esta nueva fase de la que hablaremos" agregó refiriéndose a la situación que se dará tras el abandono de una parte de las tropas estadounidenses.
El ejército estadounidense lleva en Irak desde 2003 cuando invadieron el país bajo la premisa de que ocultaban armas de destrucción masiva que nunca se encontraron. Las tropas estuvieron hasta 2011, momento en el que Obama decide retirarlas, pero esa decisión solo dura tres años. En 2014 los militares regresan a combatir contra los terroristas del Estado Islámico.
