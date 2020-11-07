Joe Biden, que según los principales medios de comunicacion estadounidenses, se habría convertido en el próximo presidente de EEUU tras ganar en el Estado de Pensilvania y superar los 270 votos electorales, ha asegurado este sábado que está honrado "de haber sido electo para liderar este gran país".
En una declaración breve a través de su perfil de Twitter, el candidato demócrata reconoce los resultados lanzados por todas las televisiones y periódicos de la nación y se alza como vencedor en las elecciones presidenciales, donde Donald Trump sería derrotado.
"América, estoy honrado de haber sido electo para liderar este gran país. El trabajo que tenemos por delante será duro, pero les prometo lo siguiente: seré un presidente para todos los estadounidenses, hayan votado por mí o no. Mantendré la fe que habéis depositado en mí", proclamó a través de su perfil oficial.
