Un Boeing 737 Max 8 de la compañía aérea Southwest Airlines que no llevaba pasajeros debió aterrizar de emergencia este martes poco después de despegar del Aeropuerto Internacional de Orlando (centro de Florida), informaron medios locales.
Uno de los motores del avión presentó un problema y la tripulación "siguió el protocolo e hizo un aterrizaje seguro" en el mismo aeropuerto del que había despegado, dijo el portavoz de Southwest Airlines Chris Mainz a medios de Orlando.
Las autoridades aeronáuticas de Estados Unidos y otros países han prohibido los vuelos comerciales en aviones Boeing 737 Max 8 y 9 en respuesta a las dudas surgidas tras los accidentes sufridos por dos de esas aeronaves en Indonesia en octubre pasado y en Etiopía este mes de marzo, en los que murieron cientos de personas.
El avión que hoy aterrizó de emergencia iba a volar este martes hasta Victorville, California, para permanecer estacionado allí. Según el portavoz, ahora será trasladado a una unidad de mantenimiento de Southwest para revisión.
En el accidente ocurrido este mes a un Boeing 737 Max de Ethiopian Airlines fallecieron las 157 personas que iban a bordo, mientras que en el del avión de la compañía indonesia Lion Air murieron sus 189 ocupantes.
Según The New York Times (NYT), los Boeing 737 Max siniestrados en Etiopía e Indonesia carecían de dos mecanismos de seguridad opcionales que, en parte, podrían haber ayudado a sus pilotos a evitar los accidentes.
El pasado 19 de marzo, el consejero delegado de Boeing, Dennis Muilenburg, lamentó los accidentes aéreos de Etiopía e Indonesia en una carta abierta en la que reconoció las dificultades que está generando la paralización de la flota de los 737 Max, y reiteró su compromiso por mejorar la seguridad de los aviones.
"Basándonos en los hechos del accidente del vuelo 610 de Lion Air y en los datos que se vayan obteniendo en la investigación del accidente del vuelo 302 de Ethiopian Airlines, estamos tomando medidas para garantizar plenamente la seguridad del 737 Max", agregó Muilenburg, quien reiteró el "compromiso" de la empresa.
En Estados Unidos, Southwest Airlines es la compañía con mayor número de Boeing 737 Max, con un total de 34, seguida de American Airlines, la mayor aerolínea del país, con 24.
