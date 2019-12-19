Público
Bolsonaro dice que ya está lista la ley que permite explotar las reservas indígenas de Brasil

El proyecto será enviado al Congreso para su aprobación. El presidente ha hecho un llamamiento a las comunidades nativas para que se incluyan en la sociedad y ha asegurado se les debería permitir esta práctica, hasta ahora prohibida.

El presidente de Brasil, Jair Bolsonaro, se ha visto salpicado por la investigación del asesinato de Marielle Franco. / EP

El presidente de Brasil, Jair Bolsonaro, ha anunciado este jueves que el proyecto de ley que permite explotar reservas indígenas protegidas ya está listo y será enviado al Congreso para su aprobación.

Bolsonaro ha asegurado que también se debería permitir a los indígenas explotar sus reservas, una práctica que estaba prohibida hasta el momento, y que las poblaciones nativas deberían involucrarse igualmente en la expansión de la producción cárnica.

El presidente brasileño ha hecho un llamamiento a las comunidades nativas para que se incluyan en la sociedad, aludiendo que se les ha obligado injustamente a vivir separados en la miseria. "Los indígenas podrán hacer en su tierra todo lo que hace un agricultor", ha destacado.

Sin embargo, varias tribus han asegurado que están sufriendo más ataques e invasiones de sus tierras por parte de leñadores, mineros y agricultores por las afirmaciones de Bolsonaro.

