El primer ministro británico, Boris Johnson, y el presidente de la Comisión Europea (CE), Jean-Claude Jucker, acordaron la necesidad de "intensificar" las conversaciones del brexit, informó la residencia oficial de Downing Street.

El jefe del Gobierno conservador reiteró, no obstante, que no pedirá una prórroga de la retirada del Reino Unido de la Unión Europea, prevista para el próximo 31 de octubre, señaló un portavoz del despacho oficial del premier. La oposición consiguió la semana pasada tramitar una ley que conmina al Gobierno británico a solicitar un retraso del divorcio de la UE si no hay un pacto para el 19 de octubre.

Johnson y Juncker, reunidos este lunes en Luxemburgo, "acordaron la necesidad de intensificar las conversaciones y que las reuniones pronto tengan lugar a diario", señaló el portavoz. También se pusieron de acuerdo en que las conversaciones se desarrollen a nivel político entre el negociador del brexit de la UE, Michel Barnier, y el ministro para la salida del Reino Unido de la UE, Steve Barclay, añadió la fuente.

Durante el encuentro de hoy, el primer ministro insistió en su compromiso con el proceso de paz en Irlanda del Norte y su determinación a alcanzar un acuerdo con la UE sin la polémica salvaguarda relativa a la provincia británica.

Esa cláusula de seguridad tiene como objetivo evitar una frontera física entre las dos Irlandas después del brexit y está pensada para que Irlanda del Norte quede alineada a las normas comunitarias si Londres y Dublín no llegan a un acuerdo sobre la futura relación comercial después de un periodo de transición. "El primer ministro también reiteró que no pediría una prórroga y que sacaría al Reino Unido de la UE el 31 de octubre", añadió la nota del portavoz de Downing Street.

Johnson, que llegó al poder el pasado julio, ha dispuesto la suspensión temporal del Parlamento británico hasta el 14 de octubre, cuando espera presentar un nueva agenda legislativa del Gobierno. Los partidos de la oposición manifestaron su rechazo a esa decisión por considerar que la Cámara de los Comunes no tendrá tiempo suficiente para debatir el brexit.