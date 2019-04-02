Público
brexit May anuncia que solicitará a la UE más tiempo para negociar el brexit con Corbyn

La primera ministra británica compareció ante los medios tras una reunión extraordinaria de unas siete horas con su gabinete de ministros para tratar de desbloquear el proceso del brexit.

May, este lunes en Downing Street. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

La primera ministra británica, Theresa May, anunció este martes que solicitará una nueva prórroga para el brexit, tan corta "como sea posible", para tratar de acordar con la oposición una vía de salida de la Unión Europea (UE) que cuente con un respaldo mayoritario.

May compareció ante los medios en su residencia de Downing Street tras una reunión extraordinaria de unas siete horas con su gabinete de ministros para tratar de desbloquear el proceso del brexit.

