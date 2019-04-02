El líder de la oposición en el Reino Unido, el laborista Jeremy Corbyn, se ha mostrado abierto a reunirse con la primera ministra británica, la conservadora Theresa May, que le ha tendido la mano para negociar un plan de brexit conjunto.
"Reconocemos que (May) ha dado un paso", dijo a la agencia local PA el laborista, que marcó como principal prioridad evitar que el Reino Unido salga de la Unión Europea (UE) el próximo 12 de abril sin un acuerdo.
Corbyn ha defendido hasta ahora forjar una unión aduanera permanente con el resto de países de la UE para suavizar los controles fronterizos en Irlanda del Norte y asegurar que el Reino Unido comercia sin tarifas con el resto del bloque comunitario. "Reconozco que tengo la responsabilidad de representar tanto a las personas que votaron al Partido Laborista en las últimas elecciones como a aquellas que no lo hicieron, pero que reclaman certidumbre y seguridad para su propio futuro", afirmó.
Con todo, Corbyn aseguró que se reservará la opción de volver a plantear una moción de censura contra el Gobierno, como ya hizo en enero, si se "demuestra que es incapaz de lograr una mayoría en la Cámara de los Comunes". De cara al diálogo con May, el laborista indicó que su posición se basará en "proteger los puestos de trabajo y los estándares de vida" de los británicos, así como en asegurarse de que el Reino Unido "no se convierte en una especie de paraíso fiscal desregulado a orillas de Europa".
May ha avanzado que prevé solicitar una nueva extensión del plazo de salida de la Unión Europea (UE), más allá del actual límite del 12 de abril, para intentar acordar con la oposición una alternativa a su pacto, que ha sido rechazado en tres ocasiones por el Parlamento. Si no logra llegar a un terreno común con Corbyn, el Gobierno estudia entonces someter a votación diversas opciones alternativas a su acuerdo para tratar de romper el bloqueo en el que se encuentra el proceso del brexit.
