Las sesiones del Parlamento británico serán suspendidas esta noche al término de los debates de hoy, confirmó la residencia oficial de Downing Street.
El primer ministro británico, Boris Johnson, había pedido permiso en agosto a la reina Isabel II, jefa de Estado, para suspender las sesiones parlamentarias hasta el próximo 14 de octubre, cuando presentará un nuevo programa del Gobierno.
Antes del cierre del Parlamento, la Cámara de los Comunes votará este lunes si autoriza a Johnson a convocar elecciones generales anticipadas el próximo 15 de octubre, días antes de la fecha del brexit o salida del Reino Unido de la Unión Europea (UE), fijada para el 31 de octubre.
Los principales partidos de la oposición, entre ellos el Laborista y el Liberal Demócrata, ya han adelantado que votarán en contra o se abstendrán en la votación de hoy en los Comunes, que debe dar luz verde por tratarse de un adelanto electoral.
Johnson también intentó sin éxito la semana pasada que los diputados autorizaran esta convocatoria de comicios.
Con motivo de la suspensión del Parlamento, los partidos de la oposición y 21 diputados conservadores "rebeldes" consiguieron la semana pasada hacerse con el control de la agenda parlamentaria y tramitaron una ley que obliga a Johnson a pedir una prórroga del brexit si no hay acuerdo antes del 31 de octubre.
Esta ley, aprobada por las dos cámaras del Parlamento de Westminster, recibirá hoy la sanción de la reina Isabel II.
En ese sentido, un portavoz de Downing Street, despacho oficial del jefe del Gobierno, señaló este lunes que el Gobierno cumplirá con la ley, pero matizó que Johnson no pedirá un retraso de la salida británica de la Unión Europea.
"El primer ministro no va a pedir una prórroga. Si los diputados quieren resolver esto hay una manera fácil: votar hoy por unas elecciones y dejar que la gente decida", añadió el portavoz.
La crisis del brexit se ha profundizado por el enfrentamiento entre el Gobierno, partidario de un brexit con o sin acuerdo este 31 de octubre, y la oposición, crítica con la decisión de Johnson de suspender el Parlamento e inquieta por las consecuencias económicas de una retirada no negociada de la UE.
La ley que veta un brexit desordenado conmina al Gobierno a pedir una prórroga si no hay acuerdo para el 19 de octubre.
