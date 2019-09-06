Público
Brexit La Cámara de los Lores aprueba la ley para evitar un brexit duro

El texto forzará al Gobierno a pedir a la UE más tiempo para abandonarla si no hay acuerdo sobre las condiciones de salida.

El primer ministro británico, Boris Johnson. / EFE

La ley para evitar que el Reino Unido abandone la Unión Europea (UE) sin un acuerdo recibió este viernes la aprobación de la Cámara de los Lores, lo que la deja lista para que el lunes reciba el asentimiento de la reina Isabel II.

La legislación, que ya recibió el visto bueno de la Cámara de los Comunes (baja) esta semana, superó su paso por los Lores sin oposición.

El texto forzará al Gobierno británico a solicitar a Bruselas una extensión del brexit si no se ha llegado a un acuerdo sobre las condiciones de salida de la UE el próximo 19 de octubre. 

