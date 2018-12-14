Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Caravana de migrantes Muere una niña por deshidratación tras ser detenida en la frontera con EEUU, según 'The Washington Post'

Una niña guatemalteca de 7 años, detenida junto a su padre por la Patrulla Fronteriza de Estados Unidos el 6 de diciembre en Nuevo México, ha muerto por deshidratación horas después de la detención. Ambos formaban parte de un grupo de 163 personas que se entregaron a los agentes, según ha informado este jueves el diario 'The Washington Post'.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Una niña centroamericana que viaja en una caravana de migrantes, toma un autobús fuera de un refugio temporal en el este de Tijuana, México, el 6 de diciembre de 2018 | Guillermo Arias/AFP

Una niña centroamericana que viaja en una caravana de migrantes, en el este de Tijuana, México | AFP

Una niña guatemalteca de 7 años ha muerto por deshidratación horas después de ser detenida por la Patrulla Fronteriza de Estados Unidos, según ha informado este jueves el diario The Washington Post.

La niña y su padre fueron detenidos por las autoridades migratorias el 6 de diciembre en Nuevo México y formaban parte de un grupo de 163 personas que se entregaron a los agentes estadounidenses, según el diario. 

Al día siguiente, la niña comenzó a tener convulsiones y los servicios de emergencia le tomaron la temperatura, que se encontraba a 40ºC. Fue trasladada a un hospital, donde murió, según el periódico.

Los nombres de la niña y su padre no han sido publicados. La Oficina de Aduanas y Protección Fronteriza de Estados Unidos, que normalmente proporciona alimentos y agua a los migrantes en custodia, está investigando el incidente para asegurarse de que se hayan seguido las políticas apropiadas.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas