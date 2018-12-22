Público
Los chalecos amarillos se presentan por sorpresa en el centro de París

No ha habido detenidos y las protestas están concentradas en el barrio de Montmartre.  

Manifestantes vestidos con chalecos amarillos protestan en Langon, cerca de Burdeos (Francia). - EFE

Varias centenas de chalecos amarillos, el movimiento contestatario que ha puesto contra las cuerdas al Gobierno francés, se presentaron este sábado por sorpresa en el centro de París, donde fueron bloqueados por fuerzas policiales cerca de la plaza de la Madeleine, a poca distancia del palacio presidencial del Elíseo en París.

Pese a que los manifestantes habían anunciado para hoy una gran marcha en Versalles (oeste de París), se comenzaron a concentrar esta mañana junto al Sagrado Corazón, en el barrio de Montmartre (norte), en una maniobra de despiste.

A continuación, marcharon a pie por las calles hasta desembocar en los aledaños del Elíseo. Esta nueva estrategia de los "chalecos amarillos" despistó a la policía que tuvo que desplegarse rápidamente para acordonar la manifestación.

El grueso de la marcha se ha encontrado controlada en una calle adyacente a la plaza de la Madeleine, y no se han registrado detenciones entre los chalecos amarillos.

En el resto del país, esta sexta jornada de movilización registró bloqueos a vehículos pesados cerca de la frontera española de la Junquera, donde las cámaras de televisiones mostraron a algunos participantes —supuestamente llegados del lado español de la frontera— enarbolando banderas independentistas catalanas.

En otros puntos de Francia, como en Saint-Étienne (sureste), se realizaron acciones de protestas en las rotondas.

