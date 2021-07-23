El COI rectifica el mapa de Ucrania e incluye la península de Crimea, anexionada a Rusia en 2014

Moscú
El Comité Olímpico Internacional (COI) corrigió en la página web de los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio un mapa de Ucrania que no incluía la península de Crimea, anexionada ilegalmente por Rusia en 2014, tras una reclamación del Gobierno de Kiev.
"Tan pronto nos enteramos ayer del mapa incorrecto en el página web de los Juegos Olímpicos no comunicamos con los dirigentes del COI. Se disculparon por el error. Por la mañana, hora de Tokio, fue corregido el mapa", escribió en Twitter el ministro de Exteriores de Ucrania, Dmytro Kuleba.
Щойно ми дізналися вчора про некоректну мапу на олімпійському сайті, ми негайно зв’язалися з керівництвом МОК. Вони принесли вибачення за помилку. Зранку за токійським часом карта вже виправлена 👇#КримЦеУкраїна pic.twitter.com/h9zrWrXtJL— Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) July 23, 2021
El jefe de la diplomacia ucraniana acompañó el mensaje con un captura de la página web en la que la península de Crimea se encuentra fuera de las fronteras de Ucrania, en Rusia, y con una segunda imagen con el mapa ya corregido.
Consultado por el "incidente cartográfico", el portavoz del Kremlin, Dmitri Peskov, contestó que es "motivo para que la embajada y los funcionarios deportivos actúen y formulen las preguntas correspondientes".
La anexión de Crimea por Rusia no ha sido reconocida por casi la totalidad de la comunidad internacional.
La Unión Europa (UE), Estados Unidos y otros países reaccionaron a la anexión de la península con la adopción de sanciones contra Moscú, que se mantienen hasta el día hoy.
