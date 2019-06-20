Público
Conquista de México El Gobierno catalán pide disculpas a los pueblos indígenas de México por la conquista

En una visita al Instituto Nacional de los Pueblos Indígenas, el conseller de Acción Exterior de la Generalitat mostró su apoyo a los pueblos originarios.

El director de Asuntos Internacionales del Instituto Nacional de Pueblos Indígenas, Saul Vicente (i), y el conseller de Acción Exterior de la Generalitat, Alfred Bosch (d), participan en una reunión este miércoles, en Ciudad de México (México). EFE/ Sáshenka Gutiérrez

El Gobierno catalán pidió disculpas a los pueblos indígenas mexicanos por las matanzas y agravios cometidos por el ejército español durante la conquista (1519-1521) del territorio hoy conocido como México.

En una visita al Instituto Nacional de los Pueblos Indígenas (INPI), el conseller de Acción Exterior de la Generalitat, Alfred Bosch, mostró su apoyo a los pueblos originarios y recalcó que trabajarán codo con codo para recuperar "toda la dignidad que nunca tendría que haberse perdido".

"Que tengamos claro que la conquista y la colonización introdujeron una discriminación y una marginación", aseveró. Saúl Vicente Vázquez, director de asuntos internacionales del INPI, dijo sentirse honrado por las disculpas y recalcó que como pueblos indígenas de México, "en representación del Gobierno mexicano" apoyan la "lucha por la autodeterminación", en referencia a las pretensiones separatistas del Gobierno catalán.

Hugo Vilar Ortíz, coordinador general de derechos indígenas del INPI, señaló que esperarían el mismo comportamiento del Estado español. Fue en marzo cuando el presidente de México, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, levantó una fuerte polémica en España al revelarse que había enviado una carta al rey de España y al papa Francisco exigiéndoles disculpas por los agravios cometidos durante la conquista de lo que hoy es México.

El Gobierno de España y líderes de distintos partidos políticos rechazaron tal pretensión y el presidente del Ejecutivo, Pedro Sánchez, opinó que López Obrador incumplió "las formas" al hacer pública la carta con sus exigencias, pero sostuvo que la relación con el país está "por encima" del mandatario mexicano.

