Esta decisión se da a conocer tras meses de problemas entre AstraZeneca y la Comisión Europea, que el mes pasado presentó una demanda contra la compañía.

17/03/2021. Imagen de archivo del comisario europeo para el Mercado Interior, Thierry Breton, en Bruselas. - EUROPA PRESS
Imagen de archivo del comisario europeo para el Mercado Interior, Thierry Breton, en Bruselas. Dati Bendo / Europa Press / DPA

MADRID

El comisario europeo para el Mercado Interior, Thierry Breton, ha anunciado este domingo que la Unión Europea no renovará el contrato con la compañía farmacéutica AstraZeneca más allá del mes de junio.

Estas declaraciones ratifican una opción que ya estaba sobre la mesa desde que la Comisión Europea presentó el mes pasado una demanda contra la compañía por haber incumplido su compromiso de entregar a los Estados miembros las dosis contratadas de su vacuna contra la covid-19. "No vamos a renovar los pedidos después de junio. Veremos qué pasa", ha declarado Breton a France Inter este domingo.

Thierry Breton: "No vamos a renovar los pedidos después de junio. Veremos qué pasa"

Los problemas de AstraZeneca para cumplir con los repartos estipulados en el contrato con la UE han enfrentado desde hace meses a la compañía con la Comisión Europea. Estaba previsto que durante el primer trimestre del año entregase 120 millones de dosis a los Estados miembros y solo repartió 30 millones. Mientras tanto, los países de la Unión Europea dependen del resto de vacunas disponibles, la de Pfizer en mayor medida.

Bruselas llegó a enviar una carta a AstraZeneca para iniciar un procedimiento amistoso de resolución de disputas. Tras constatar que este paso intermedio no facilitaba una solución, el Ejecutivo comunitario tomó la decisión de elevar el asunto a la Justicia belga.

