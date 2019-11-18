Público
El controlador financiero del Vaticano dimite

La salida de Rene Brülhart, un abogado suizo que llevaba cinco años en el cargo, se produce tras un registro en las oficinas de la Autoridad de Información Financiera (AIF) y de la Secretaría de Estado el pasado octubre.

Basílica de San Pedro, en el Vaticano. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

El Vaticano dijo el lunes que Rene Brülhart, el presidente de su organismo financiero, dejaría el cargo y Bruelhart dijo a Reuters que había dimitido.

La salida de Brülhart, un abogado suizo que llevaba cinco años en el cargo, se produce tras un registro sin precedentes en las oficinas de la Autoridad de Información Financiera (AIF) y de la Secretaría de Estado el 1 de octubre.

Un breve comunicado del Vaticano dijo que Brülhart se marcharía al final de su mandato el martes y que el papa Francisco había adoptado medidas para nombrar a un sucesor, que sería anunciado cuando el papa vuelva de su viaje a Tailandia y Japón el 26 de noviembre.

"He dimitido", dijo Brülhart a Reuters por teléfono poco después de que se conociera el anuncio.

Cinco empleados del Vaticano fueron suspendidos con carácter inmediato tras los registros policiales del 1 de octubre, entre ellos el director del AIF Tommaso di Ruzza.

Dos semanas más tarde, Domenico Giani, el veterano jefe de seguridad del Vaticano y guardaespaldas personal del papa Francisco, dimitió por la filtración de un documento vinculado a la investigación de un magistrado con relación a un acuerdo inmobiliario en Londres.

La AIF ha negado haber actuado mal y el secretario de Estado del Vaticano, el cardenal Pietro Parolin, reconoció el mes pasado que el acuerdo no fue transparante y prometió arrojar luz sobre el asunto.

