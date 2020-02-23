SEÚL
Las autoridades de Corea del Sur han declarado este domingo la "alerta roja" por crisis vírica tras registrar más de doscientos nuevos casos de coronavirus en las últimas horas, hasta los 602, y un quinto fallecido.
El anuncio ha sido realizado por el presidente surcoreano, Moon Jae In, en una decisión que otorga a las agencias de emergencia "poderosas competencias sin precedentes" para contener la enfermedad.
"El incidente del COVID-19 está ante un punto de inflexión grave, y el gran momento va a llegar de aquí a unos días", ha anunciado el presidente, usando el término que describe la enfermedad del coronavirus, en un discurso recogido por la agencia oficial de noticias surcoreana Yonhap.
Las personas contagiadas por el coronavirus en el país asiático se han duplicado solamente durante este sábado, aunque las autoridades han recordado que la mayoría de los casos están vinculados con una congregación religiosa en la ciudad de Daegu y en un hospital en Cheongdo, donde han aparecido el 80% de las infecciones constatadas.
Es la primera vez que el país, tradicionalmente conocido por sus estrictas medidas de cuarentena, ha elevado el nivel de alerta de virus el nivel máximo (de los cuatro que forman su sistema) en los últimos once años, desde la epidemia de gripe A, que dejó un total de 252 muertos.
Esta medida permite al Gobierno tomar medidas tan agresivas como la prevención forzosa de actividades públicas o la declaración de cierre temporal de las escuelas del país.
