Corea del Norte vuelve a lanzar proyectiles desde su costa oriental

Corea del Norte ha realizado en las últimas horas un nuevo lanzamiento de proyectiles sin identificar desde su costa oriental, lo que supone el cuarto test de este tipo en menos de dos semanas, según dijeron fuentes militares surcoreanas.
Los dos nuevos lanzamientos tuvieron lugar a primera hora de la mañana de este martes desde la provincia norcoreana de Hwanghae del Sur, según dijo un portavoz del Estado Mayor Conjunto surcoreano a la agencia local Yonhap.
Este test armamentístico tiene lugar después de que el lunes Seúl y Washington iniciaran unas maniobras militares conjuntas a las que se opone el régimen norcoreano, que ha ejecutado otros tres ensayos con proyectiles desde el pasado 25 de junio
