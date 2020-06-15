Estás leyendo: La factura por sobrevivir a la covid-19 en EEUU que superó el millón de dólares

Coronavirus en Estados Unidos La factura por sobrevivir a la covid-19 en EEUU que superó el millón de dólares

Hace unas semanas el Congreso estadounidense destinaba más de 100.000 millones para ayudar a los hospitales y a las compañías de seguros a sufragar los costes de la pandemia, y gracias a ello el ciudadano no tendrá que hacer frente al pago.

Seguidores demócratas en la presentación de la propuesta del senador Bernie Sanders  de 2017 para una sanidad publica universal en EEUU. AFP/ Alex Wong

MADRID

PÚBLICO

Michael Flor era ingresado en el centro médico Swedish Issaquah de Seattle el 4 de marzo, después de registrar una serie de síntomas similares a los que alertaban las autoridades sanitarias sobre la covid-19. En el centro médico le confirmaron su positivo en la enfermedad y permaneció ingresado 62 días.

Flor estuvo tan cerca de la muerte que incluso se puso en contacto con su pareja y sus hijos para despedirse de ellos, pero el paciente pudo recuperarse y fue dado de alta.

Según informa el The Seattle Times, el diario local de la ciudad, el hombre casi se muere cuando recibió en su casa una carta que incluía una factura de 181 páginas con un importe total de 1.122.501,04 dólares (unos 997.840 euros) en la que el centro médico le reclama 9,736 dólares por día en la sala de cuidados intensivos en la que pasó ingresado más de dos meses.

La habitación tuvo que estar completamente sellada, y los trabajadores tan solo podían acceder a la misma con trajes especiales, por lo que los responsables del centro médico le pasaron una factura de 408.912 dólares por ocupar una sala de estas características durante 42 días.

Además, también reclaman 82.000 dólares por el uso de un respirador artificial durante 29 días y otros 100.000 por las atenciones recibidas.

No tendrá que hacer frente a los gastos

Desde hace varias semanas, el Congreso destinaba más de 100.000 millones de dólares para ayudar a los hospitales y a las compañías de seguros a sufragar los costes de la pandemia.

Gracias a ello, Flor no tendrá que pagar la factura. Ni tan siquiera los gastos de su póliza "Medicare Advantage", que podrían haber ascendido hasta los 6.000 dólares en caso de que no se hubiera aprobado la ayuda del Gobierno.

