Desde que se detectó el brote el 21 de febrero, en el país europeo con más decesos se han infectado 178.972 personas.

Contagiados por coronavirus ingresan en un hospital en Turín. / ALESSANDRO DI MARCO (EFE)

roma

efe

Los fallecidos en Italia con coronavirus son ya 23.660, tras registrarse 433 nuevas muertes en las últimas 24 horas, la cifra más baja de la semana, según el parte de hoy de la Protección Civil, que constata una importante caída de los pacientes actuales.

Los casos totales de contagios desde que el 21 de febrero se detectó el brote en Italia (el país europeo con mas muertes por la pandemia) se sitúan en los 178.972, lo que supone un aumento de 3.047 infecciones en las últimas veinticuatro horas.

